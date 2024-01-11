How BJP plans to woo women in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Target to increase their proportion by 10%' | 10 points
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The BJP aims to conduct 11 massive outreach programme in 70 days which will be completed before March 15, sources had said earlier. Here's a look at BJP's strategy to woo women in Lok Sabha polls.
Introducing the Women's Reservation Bill was a significant move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. It was seen as a bid to woo women voters. But this might not be the BJP's only strategy. The party aims to conduct 11 massive outreach programme in 70 days which will be completed before March 15, sources had earlier told ANI.