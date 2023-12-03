The Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress has called for a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc meeting in national capital Delhi on 6 December. According to news agency ANI, Kharge dialed his alliance partners for a meet in Delhi on 6 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will this be the meet to discuss seat sharing between the INDIA bloc members?

On 25 October, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that INDIA bloc seat sharing is likely to be declared after the 5-state elections. Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking on INDIA Alliance seat-sharing, said, "We will see this. Let the 5-state elections take place first..."

The move comes on the day India is witnessing the result of four crucial Assembly elections- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

After wresting Karnataka from the BJP in May, the Congress is eyeing Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and is hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. An impressive performance in these polls will boost the party's standing in the opposition INDIA bloc which has been formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The INDIA bloc had convened a meeting in September to discuss formulas for seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. As per the report, the seat-sharing formula will be based on the performance of parties in past elections and the strength of the largest party that is a member of the grouping in every state. However, the bloc has not made any announcement related to seat-sharing so far.

Earlier in November, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar had blamed the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress for the Opposition INDIA bloc loosing steam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Bihar Chief Minister said that the Congress was “busy with the five-state elections" and therefore the INDIA bloc had been put on the backburner for now.

Nitish Kumar had organised the first INDIA bloc meet in Patna. The INDIA bloc is comprised of 28 parties, including JD (U), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) among others.

Further reports had also emerged of an increasing strife between INDIA bloc's Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi party. The tussle between the Congress and Samajwadi party remained a reflection of the widening internal rivalry among member parties of the INDIA block.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had in October said that the situation within the opposition INDIA bloc was not good.

