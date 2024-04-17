Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ‘trapped’? Tejashwi Yadav says 'a thing to ponder upon...'
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has not joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in their Lok Sabha Elections rallies in Bihar.
Bihar's former deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, flagging his absence from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rallies for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tejaswi Yadav, son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, ally commented ‘Whether he is staying at home or he has been trapped, this is a thing to ponder upon’.