Bihar's former deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, flagging his absence from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rallies for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tejaswi Yadav, son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav , ally commented ‘Whether he is staying at home or he has been trapped, this is a thing to ponder upon’.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has not joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in their Lok Sabha Elections rallies in Bihar.

CM Nitish Kumar broke off his alliance with RJD for Bihar government and walked out of the Opposition INDIA bloc, a front he had orchestrated in creating. CM Nitish Kumar had joined hands with BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

On Tuesday, Tejaswi Yadav had made similar statement. “Where is Nitish Kumar ji? Why is the BJP not inviting him to its rallies? He could not be seen at either rally of the PM on Tuesday. I still have respect for the CM... BJP, which is his current ally, needs to come clean on the matter," Yadav, whose RJD lost power after Kumar's return to the NDA in January, had said.

Tejaswi Yadav has been raising allegations of rising unemployment against the BJP-led regime in the Centre.

On Tuesday, Tejaswi Yadav reiterated an opposition claim. Yadav claimed that all BJP candidates have said that the saffron party will change the constitution when PM Modi comes to power. "Why is the PM not taking action against them?" the former deputy CM of Bihar asked.

PM Modi has charged that opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, were spreading lies regarding the Constitution.

"Why is he (PM) not talking about price rise, providing employment to youths, reducing poverty, bringing back black money back to India? They only talk about Hindu-Muslim. While we talk about distributing pens among youth, BJP leaders, including the PM, talk about giving swords to job-seekers. They (BJP leaders) can't evade issues related to the masses," he added.

