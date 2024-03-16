Narendra Modi takes ‘Maha loot’, ‘buri nazar’ dig at Congress, BRS in Telangana
The senior most respected BJP leader dubbed Telangana as the ‘gateway of South’, and said that the development of the state has been a priority of his government at the Centre.
Ahead of the Election Commission announcing the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi on 16 March slammed the ruling Congress and opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. He alleged that both have “shattered all dreams" of the people of the state.