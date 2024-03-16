Narendra Modi takes ‘Maha loot’, ‘buri nazar’ dig at Congress, BRS in Telangana

Ahead of the Election Commission announcing the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi on 16 March slammed the ruling Congress and opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. He alleged that both have “shattered all dreams" of the people of the state.

While addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, Modi said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana."

“First, it was BRS' ‘maha loot’ and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana," he added.

ALSO READ: 'People of Telangana are also saying Teesri baar Modi sarkar', says PM Modi in Nagarkurnool | 5 key highlights

Modi even asserted that the Congress can never work for the welfare of the state.

"They gave the empty slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', yet took no action to uplift the poor," Modi said. "They used SC, ST, and OBC communities as vote banks, yet did nothing to transform their lives. A wave of change was brought when the country trusted Modi with a full mandate!"

He accused the Congress and the BRS of protesting against the Central government's initiatives.

“Our schemes tend to benefit SCs, STs, OBCs, women, and farmers the most," Modi said, adding, “Congress and BRS have time and again protested against our initiatives. Under the guise of social justice, they indulge in corrupt politics."

The senior most respected BJP leader dubbed Telangana as the ‘gateway of South’, and said that the development of the state has been a priority of his government at the Centre.

He claimed that people have given their decision on the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) crossing 400 seats.

“Even before the formal announcement of the election dates, the people of the country have declared the results. The country has announced: ‘Abki baar 400 paar'," he said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!