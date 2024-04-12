Amid the ongoing season of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at INDIA bloc allies Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav for allegedly eating mutton during the holy month of ‘Sawan’ last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on 12 April, PM Narendra Modi even compared them with the Mughals, while accusing them of attempting to 'tease the people of the country'.

He alleged that the opposition leaders don't care about the sentiments of the majority of the India. Modi referred to a viral video – released in September 2023 – where in RJD leader Lalu Yadav and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were seen cooking mutton together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail -- they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoy cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country," news agency ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Stating that the intentions of these leaders 'just like the Mughals', Modi said, as quoted by ANI, "The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP leader also reacted to the controversy triggered by Tejashwi Yadav's video.

"Amid Navratri, eating non-veg food, by showing these videos, hurting the sentiments of the people, who are you trying to impress?" PM Modi said and called Yadav a 'seasonal sanatani'.

Reacting to the video, Tejashwi Yadav had earlier said it was made on April 8, whereas Navratri began the next day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi also attacked the Congress over Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

"Congress says Ram Mandir is an election issue for BJP. I want to say that Ram Mandir was never an election issue, nor will it ever become an election issue. The struggle for Ram temple was going on even before the birth of the BJP... When foreign invaders destroyed our temples, the people of India fought to save their religious places. The leaders of Congress and its allies lived in big bungalows but when it came to changing the tent of Ram Lalla, they used to turn their backs," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP leader in Udhampur promised Jammu and Kashmir will get back its status of statehood and the assembly elections weren't far away.

"Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers," he said.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!