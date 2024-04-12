PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: 'J&K will get status of...'

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 made a big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon along with the restoration of statehood.

PM Modi's statement came as he was addressing a rally in Udhampur. PM said, "Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers..."

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates

