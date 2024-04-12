Breaking News
PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: 'J&K will get status of...'
During an election rally in Udhampur, PM Modi said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, along with the restoration of statehood.
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 made a big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon along with the restoration of statehood.
