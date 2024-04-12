Hello User
Business News/ Politics / PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: 'J&K will get status of...'
BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: 'J&K will get status of...'

Livemint

  • During an election rally in Udhampur, PM Modi said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, along with the restoration of statehood.

PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 made a big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon along with the restoration of statehood.

PM Modi's statement came as he was addressing a rally in Udhampur. PM said, "Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers..."

Also Read: Weather update today: Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in THESE states. Check IMD forecast

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates

