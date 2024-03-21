Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-poll survey predicts Congress win in Karnataka, BJP-JDS to win…
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting for Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka will take place in the second and third phase i.e. on April 26 and May 7.
With Lok Sabha elections commencing next month, pre-poll survey by a Kannada media outlet Eedina projected a clear win for Congress party in Karnataka. As per the pre-poll prediction, of the total 28 seats, Congress is likely to win 17 seats while BJP-JDS alliance will bag 11 seats.