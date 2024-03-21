With Lok Sabha elections commencing next month, pre-poll survey by a Kannada media outlet Eedina projected a clear win for Congress party in Karnataka. As per the pre-poll prediction, of the total 28 seats, Congress is likely to win 17 seats while BJP-JDS alliance will bag 11 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of vote share, the party is expected to win 43.77 percent of votes. With this prediction, the Congress party could see surge by nearly 12 percent as compared to the 2019 polls. In contrast to this, the BJP-JDS alliance is expected to see a decline of 18.7 percent with vote share of gross 42.35 percent this year. If the pre-poll survey turns out to be true, it would be the first decline for the BJP in Karnataka since the 1996 elections, it has stated.

Also Read: A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially : Sonia Gandhi It is important to note that 52,678 respondents made up the sample size for the Eedina pre-poll survey, which was conducted between February 15 and March 5. As per the survey, a total of 49.18 percent also said that PM Modi should win the third term while only 33.06 percent responded saying that Modi's work was excellent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections? In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent. Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, while JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress finalises names of 12 candidates for Maharashtra, 3rd list soon Karnataka Lok Sabha elections dates Meanwhile, voting for Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka will take place in the second and third phase i.e. on April 26 and May 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

