President Murmu wasn't invited to Ram Mandir event due to her caste, says Malikarjun Kharge
In February, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said that President Droupadi Murmu is an 'Adivasi' (belonging to tribal community), so she was not invited to the mega event.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the Pran Pratishtha programme at Ayodhya and the inaugural function of Parliament due to her caste. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Kharge said, was also not invited to the two events by the due to the same reason.