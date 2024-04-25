Rahul Gandhi talks about women's unpaid domestic labour; netizens applaud: ‘Indian male politician has…’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlights the issue of unpaid female caregivers at an election rally, sparking a debate on gender equality. Netizens applaud his clear explanation of women's invisible labor at home.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has garnered netizens' attention, this time for all the right reasons. At an election rally, the Congress MP from Wayanad talked about female caregivers at home and how they are unpaid labourers, an issue that has been a searing debate for gender activists and advocates in India.