Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has garnered netizens' attention, this time for all the right reasons. At an election rally, the Congress MP from Wayanad talked about female caregivers at home and how they are unpaid labourers, an issue that has been a searing debate for gender activists and advocates in India.

In a video tha was shared by an X profile called NarundarM shows Rahul Gandhi talking about women ‘working at home’ but never getting paid for it.

“Aap log jo 8-10 ghante kaam karte ho, stri ko bhi paisa milta hain, purush ko bhi paisa milta hain. Magar har mahila, issh desh ki har mahila, 8 ghante ghar k bahar job karti hain aur, phir 8 ghante ghar mein job karti hain." Rahul Gandhi is heard saying.

“Khana bhojan banati hain, bachcho ke dekhbhaal karti hain. Hindustan k bhavisya ki raksha karti hain. Magar, 8 ghante ka aapko paisa milta hain; magar ghar mein aap jo job karti hain uske liye aaj tak aapko kisi sarkar ne paisa nahin diya" Rahul Gandhi added.

The Congress leader further hinted at the deep seated patriarchy int he psyche of Indian men and said, “ye baat shayad purusho ko achchi naa lage.."

Netizens were quick to cheer the fact that ‘An Indian male politician’ discussed the issue and explained it clearly for everyone to understand.

“Wow! An Indian male politician has not only addressed the elephant in the room but broken it down so everyone would understand. The elephant in the room? Women's invisible labour at home - unpaid caregiving. Brava!", wrote one netizen.

‘And yet the unpaid workers will vote where their husbands tell them to’ wrote another.

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a fervent plea to voters, urging them to throw their support behind the Congress party and cast their votes for the iconic 'hand' symbol, envisioning a government that truly represents the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi's constituency, Wayanad in Kerala, goes into voting on April 26.

On April 26, the electoral process will unfold across 13 states, encompassing 89 constituencies in the second phase of voting. This follows the initial phase, held on April 19, where polling stations were active in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories.

Five seats in Assam and Bihar, three in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Kerala, seven in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Rajasthan and one each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will be voting in the second phase. The results will be announced on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!