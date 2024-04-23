Was rebellious former Karnataka Deputy CM Eshwarappa setting grounds for his expulsion from BJP for years?
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief minister KS Eshwarappa was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for six years for violating party discipline after he filed Lok Sabha elections 2024 nominations as an Independent candidate from Shivamogga, to contest against his own party's sitting MP BY Raghavendra, son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Raghavendra is also the state unit president of the BJP.