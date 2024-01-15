Lok Sabha elections 2024: Resignations of the 'powerless’ and a Congress that keeps disappointing
Milind Deora's departure from the Congress reflects the party's failure to address the grievances of its young leaders. This trend has also been seen in the resignations of Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, and Jitin Prasada.
A few months before the countdown begins for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Milind Deora's exit has reignited past grievances, underlining how the Congress keeps disappointing its young leaders. The resignation saga, mostly of those who have been closer to Rahul Gandhi, not only underlines the "unaddressed" concerns among the young leaders within the Congress, but also that the exits happened when some of them lost power.