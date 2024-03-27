Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 16 candidates, fields ex-Union ministers. Check full list here
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on 27 March announced its first list of 16 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19. The party has nominated former Union minister Anant Geete from Raigad seat and Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai seat.