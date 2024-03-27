Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena releases list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, with Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant among the nominees; voting to begin on April 19 in seven phases.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on 27 March announced its first list of 16 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19. The party has nominated former Union minister Anant Geete from Raigad seat and Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has fielded Rajan Vichare from Thane seat;

Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West seat,

Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East.

Narendra Khedekar from Buldhana

Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Vashim

Sanjog Waghere-Patil from Mawal seat

Chandrahar Patil from Sangli seat

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli seat

Chandrakant Khaire from Sambhajinagar seat

Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv

Bhausaheb Waghchaure from Shirdi

Rajabhau Waje from Nashik

Vinayak Raut from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri

Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state. However, Congress which is also a part of the MVA has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.

Speaking of the CM Eknath Shinde allaince in the state, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale have said that Shinde led Shiv Sena is also likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two. The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats and is the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will be voting in five phases starting from April 19. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

