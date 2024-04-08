LS polls: Shashi Tharoor accepts Rajeev Chandrasekhar's challenge for open debate, 'people of Thiruvananthapuram aware…’
Shashi Tharoor welcomes debate on politics, development, price hike, unemployment, corruption, communalism, and progress in Thiruvananthapuram against Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, on Sunday accepted the BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's ‘challenge for an open debate’.
