Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, on Sunday accepted the BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's ‘challenge for an open debate’.

The Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a clip of the Union Minister who told the local media during the poll campaign that, “I am ready to debate over ideas, development, and whose track record is better. I have been saying this since the beginning."

On this, Tharoor wrote, “Yes, I welcome a debate. But the people of Thiruvananthapuram are aware of who has been evading a debate till now. Let us debate politics and development. Let us debate price hike, unemployment, corruption, communalism, and the BJP's 10 years of propagating politics of hatred."

Further adding, he said, “Let us also discuss about the development of Thiruvananthapuram and the visible progress we have made in the last 15 years."

Notably, both the leaders are contesting against each other from Thiruvananthapuram. In 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Tharoor has been winning from this seat.

Meanwhile, both the leaders have declared their assets. The sitting MP has declared assets of over ₹55 crore in his nomination papers while Chandrasekhar declared assets worth over ₹28 crore.

While giving details of his assets and liabilities, in the affidavit, he mentioned that he has movable assets of over ₹49 crore while immovable assets are worth over ₹6.75 crore. He also owns two cars, a Maruti Ciaz and a Maruti XL6, as per the affidavit.

The Union Minister on the other hand has declared total value of his movable assets of ₹13 crore while his immovable assets include self-acquired property purchased at a price of ₹5,26,42,640, with an approximate current market value of ₹14,40,00,000.

Meawnhile, all 20 seats of Kerala are going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26.

