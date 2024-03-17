Lok Sabha elections 2024 span 44 days, 2nd longest in Indian history; here's why
The dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced yesterday i.e. on 16 March. The voting period this year will be spread over 44 days. This would be the second longest after the first parliamentary elections that were held in 1951-52 which had lasted for more than four months. The Lok Sabha polls this year will be held in seven phases starting from 19 April while the counting of votes will take place on 4 June. The total days of the electoral process this time, from the announcement of the polls by the Election Commission on Saturday till counting of votes, is 82.