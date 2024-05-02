Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has started campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in Gujarat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has started campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an election campaign rally on Thursday, Sunita questioned, that "if investigations go on for 10 years, will they keep him (Arvind Kejriwal) in jail for 10 years?"

At a rally in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Sunita Kejriwal said that her husband, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been ‘forcefully’ jailed for the last 40 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's clearly a dictatorship. He is well-read, patriotic and truthful person. For the sake of social service, he left his job and went to the slums to work for them. When we got married, he asked me just one question, I want to do social service, won't you have any issue with that?…" Sunita Kejriwal said.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital under judicial custody.

Sunita Kejriwal arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday before heading to election rallies for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the Bharuch and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They (BJP) have put Arvind Kejriwal forcefully behind bars during elections so that his voice doesn't reach the people. But the people are very smart, and they will respond with their votes," she told media persons at the airport.

Sunita Kejriwal has taken the reins of the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the absence of her husband, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case.

Recently, she held road shows in East Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats, where AAP has fielded its candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party also said she is scheduled to campaign for AAP in Punjab and Haryana.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!