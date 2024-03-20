Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali has joined the Congress in national capital Delhi. Danish Ali is a member of Parliament from Amroha constituency, Uttar Pradesh.

Danish Ali had met Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in national capital Delhi and sought ‘blessings’ from the Congress parliamentary party chief.

"Honoured to get blessings of epitome of sacrifice, Sonia Gandhi for my second Lok Sabha Election from Amroha. Her heart beats for India's poor," Danish Ali had said in a post on X. "It was National Advisory Council (NAC) headed by her that piloted landmark pro-poor AND transparency laws like MNREGA, RTI, Right to Education, Food Security Bill," he added.

Notably, the Congress had bargained for Amroha in its seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party, and could field Danish Ali from that constituency.

Danish Ali had earlier joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra at its starting point in Manipur, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not be a part of the "biggest drive for unity and justice".

Danish Ali joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it was passing Amroha. The lawmaker dubbed it the “biggest drive for unity and justice" as he joined Congress leaders on stage to flag off the event from Thoubal. He later joined Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had suspended its Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities. Danish Ali had walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other Opposition members to protest against the decision to expel TMC member Mahua Moitra for “unethical conduct", while other Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members remained seated in the House.

The Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition bloc INDIA as the Lok Sabha battle heats up. Ali however remains a vocal critic of the ruling coalition, actively joining opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies.

