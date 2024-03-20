Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali joins Congress in Delhi
Bahujan Samaj Party had suspended its Amroha Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities. Danish Ali had walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other Opposition members to protest against the decision to expel TMC member Mahua Moitra
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali has joined the Congress in national capital Delhi. Danish Ali is a member of Parliament from Amroha constituency, Uttar Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message