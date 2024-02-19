Lok Sabha elections 2024: The political impact of 2020-21 farmers' protest
Despite the rather violent 2020-21 farmers' protest, the BJP won significantly in 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, especially the farming Western UP, concentrated with a significant Jat population who largely backed the demonstration.
Months before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab 2022, a significant farmers' protest had started to emerge at the Delhi borders, presenting a formidable challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- the states with a substantial farming population. Then, the farmers had gathered with their demands just months before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in 2022. The 13-month long protest ended in December 2021 with the withdrawal of three farm laws and a promise to meet other demands gradually.