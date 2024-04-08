Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) candidate Kinnar Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is set to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party chief, Swami Chakrapani told ABP Live. As per reports, Himangi Sakhi has entered the fray to give the transgender community their rights and respect. As per the Election Commission, there were 48,044 third-gender voters registered with the ECI in 2024. The number has grown from 39,683 in 2019.

As per her Facebook page, she is the world's 1st Transgender Bhagvat katha wachak. It also added that she had done several Bhagvat Katha, Ram Katha, Devi Bhagvat Katha all over the world. She is known as a devotee of Lord Krishna. A report by News18 stated that her devotion started at the ISKCON temple near her home in Mumbai.

Transgender community members are reportedly hoping to be heard by requesting recognition as 'Trans Shakti' and a larger portion of tickets for the next Lok Sabha elections, according to a PTI report from earlier in February. The community members had said that the narrative of 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) must be transcended so that 'Trans Shakti' can also get due recognition and representation and hoped that more political parties will give tickets to transgender candidates for the general elections.

Coming back to the ABP Live report, apart from Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi, the party has announced its candidates from Lucknow, Sitapur, Deoria, Mirzapur, Gonda, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddh Nagar among other seats.

From the Congress party, Ajai Rai will be contesting against PM Modi. Varanasi has been the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. The people of Varansai will cast a vote on 1 June. The politically crucial constituency comprises five assembly seat-Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Cantt, Rohaniya, and Sevapuri. According to a Times of India report, the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat area has 19.62 lakh voters, including 10.65 lakh men and 8.97 lakh women, and 135 third-gender individuals. As many as 52,174 would be first-time voters from the Varansi Lok Sabha seat this year.

