Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) candidate Kinnar Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is set to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party chief, Swami Chakrapani told ABP Live. As per reports, Himangi Sakhi has entered the fray to give the transgender community their rights and respect. As per the Election Commission, there were 48,044 third-gender voters registered with the ECI in 2024. The number has grown from 39,683 in 2019.