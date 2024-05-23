Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mauryalaunched a scathing attack on the opposition on Thursday, May 23, labeling them 'bayaanveer'.

Maurya asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are poised to achieve the target of winning 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Maurya dismissed rivals from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress as 'bayaanveer', signalling escalating political tensions in the state ahead of upcoming elections.

“We aim to win 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its alliance, will achieve that goal. Be it SP, BSP, or Congress—they are all 'bayaanveer'."

He stressed the public's preference for good governance and development over criminal elements. He added, "They have nothing concrete on the ground. Nobody wants goons, criminals and mafia. Everyone wants good governance, security and development."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed strong confidence in reclaiming the Congress strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli with a significant majority. ANI quoted Venugopal: "We will secure Raebareli with a significant majority and recapture Amethi. Both seats will return to Congress. Ground reports are unequivocal."

The two most important seats in UP are Amethi and Raebareli, where voting has concluded. Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate and incumbent MP from Amethi, defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress candidate contesting from the family's bastion, Raebareli, whose seat was earlier held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, is the incumbent MP from Wayanad, seeking a second term in these elections.

According to ground reports, Venugopal claimed, that Congress would drastically diminish the BJP's representation in Uttar Pradesh by securing half of the state's seats.

"The ground reports are very clear. We are going to reduce BJP's number very drastically in Uttar Pradesh. We are going to get a minimum of half of the seats in Uttar Pradesh," ANI quoted KC Venugopal as saying.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and the Samajwadi are part of the INDIA bloc, while the BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with local parties. BSP is also fighting solo.

The voting process in Uttar Pradesh is spread across all seven phases, with the state sending the highest number of MPs, totalling 80, to Parliament. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!