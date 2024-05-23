Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP Dy CM slams Opposition as ‘bayaanveer’, says BJP, allies will win 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on the opposition. In an interview, he labelled the opposition as 'bayaanveer' and outlined the goal of winning 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
