Voter ID registration: How to apply online/offline, documents required and more
Voter ID registration: Citizens must prepare for Lok Sabha elections by obtaining Voter ID. Eligibility requires being an Indian citizen aged 18 or above. Application process involves filling Form 6 online or visiting the ERO office offline.
With Lok Sabha elections just months away, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates by around March 14-15, reports have stated. With political parties announcing their candidates and gearing up for the elections, we as citizens too need to exercise our vote for the deserving candidate. For this, citizens need to have a valid Voter ID. The Voter ID serves as the primary identification document for citizens exercising their voting rights during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.