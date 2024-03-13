Voter ID registration: How to apply online/offline, documents required and more

With Lok Sabha elections just months away, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates by around March 14-15, reports have stated. With political parties announcing their candidates and gearing up for the elections, we as citizens too need to exercise our vote for the deserving candidate. For this, citizens need to have a valid Voter ID. The Voter ID serves as the primary identification document for citizens exercising their voting rights during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case you still don't have a voter ID, you can use these simple steps to apply.

Who is eligible for Voter ID in India? A candidate need to be a citizen of India to cast their vote. Anyone who is 18 years or above is eligible to vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the new registration, you need to fill the Form 6 on the official website i.e. voters.eci.gov.in while for shifting of residence/correction of entries in the existing card, you need to fill out Form 8.

How to Apply for a new Voter ID Card -Visit the official website of voters.eci.gov.in

-On ‘New Registrations for General Electors’, click on Fill Form 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Login on the page.

-Once the account is created, fill the Form 6, and fill in all the required details along with the documents, and photos.

-Check all the details that are filled correctly and click on Submit to complete the process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-You can then track your application status on the website using the 'reference number and state name.

How to make changes in the Voter ID Card -Visit the official website of voters.eci.gov.in

-On ‘Shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/marking of PwD’, click on Fill Form 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Fill in all the required details and update the documents along with it.

-Check all the details if filled correctly and click on Submit to complete the process.

How to apply/make changes in for voter ID offline The Voter ID card application process extends to offline channels as well, where individuals can visit their nearest Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office. They are required to complete either Form 6 or Form 8, providing the necessary information, and attach self-attested documents as stipulated. Following this, the application must be submitted to the concerned officer for further processing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!