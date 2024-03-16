Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSRCP announces candidates for 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh. Full list here
The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, the party has also announced all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
