Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSRCP announces candidates for 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh. Full list here

Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSRCP announces candidates for 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh. Full list here

  • YSRCP announces candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSRCP announces candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, the party has also announced all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the 'samadhi' (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will contest from Nellore. The incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will be contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

