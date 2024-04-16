Lok Sabha elections: 21% of candidates contesting in Phase 2 have criminal cases against them, reveals ADR report
A report by ADR and National Election Watch reveals alarming statistics: 21% of Phase 2 Lok Sabha candidates face criminal cases, including murder charges. Phase 1 data shows similar trends, with hate speech and crimes against women
In a concerning revelation, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch has noted an alarming prevalence of criminal cases among candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
