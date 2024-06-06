6 factors behind BJP's decline in Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls: From broken NCP, Shiv Sena, to angered farmers
BJP's decline in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections was influenced by various factors including Maratha Quota Row, broken alliances with Shiv Sena and NCP, and discontent among the agrarian community over government policies.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The state of Maharashtra was one of the two that stopped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from securing a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. A state considered to have the potential to decide the right-wing saffron party's fate did deliver.