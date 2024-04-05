BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's total assets increases 30 times in last 5 years: Report
Lok sabha elections: Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bangalore South, declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore in his nomination documents, a substantial increase from 2019.
Tejasvi Surya who filed his nomination from Banglore South on April 4 declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore, the affidavit documents he filed showed as reported by Indian Express. This is a significant increase in assets in five as compared to the one declared in the 2019. During the 2019 lok Sabha elections, the BJP MP had declared total assets of ₹13.46 lakh.