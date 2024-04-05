BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's total assets increases 30 times in last 5 years: Report

Tejasvi Surya who filed his nomination from Banglore South on April 4 declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore, the affidavit documents he filed showed as reported by Indian Express . This is a significant increase in assets in five as compared to the one declared in the 2019. During the 2019 lok Sabha elections, the BJP MP had declared total assets of ₹13.46 lakh.

In the affidavit as seen by the daily, the primary sources of the BJP Yuva Morcha national President and sitting MP's was investments were shares and mutual funds wherein he invested ₹1.79 crore in shares while ₹1.99 crore in mutual funds.

Recently, Surya had said that the BJP and JDS coalition will win the seat by a margin exceeding 5 lakh in the constituency. “The people of Bengaluru South blessed a youngster like me with a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes in 2019 and gave a resounding mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This time, the citizens will ensure a historic third term for PM Modi Ji by a bigger margin of over 5 lakh votes," he had said.

While speaking to news agency ANI on 25 March, he had said, “BJP-JDS coming together has given strength to both parties at the grassroots levels. I'm very confident that in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, this alliance will have a very positive impact. In many seats where our vote shares are very good, it will further increase."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S had fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

