Lok Sabha elections: BJP's new list to be out soon? Party holds core committee meeting to discuss candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 18 March held one more core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat were discussed in the core committee meeting.