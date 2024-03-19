Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha elections: BJP's new list to be out soon? Party holds core committee meeting to discuss candidates
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections: BJP's new list to be out soon? Party holds core committee meeting to discuss candidates

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday convened core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP core committee meets to discuss Lok Sabha candidates in THESE 8 statesPremium
BJP core committee meets to discuss Lok Sabha candidates in THESE 8 states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 18 March held one more core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat were discussed in the core committee meeting. 

Here are 10 points to know 

1. The first state that was discussed in the meeting is Uttar Pradesh and was held in presence of CM Adityanath, Deputy CMs and state president. Citing sources, news agency ANI has reported that 25 Lok Sabha seats were discussed in the state. They also added that NDA partner Apna Dal may get 2 seats to contest, one from Mirzapur and the other from Sonbhadra. In addition to this, Ghaziabad MP General VK Singh likely to be fielded again from his constituency, however, the party may drop its Barabanki candidate seat.

2. 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App