Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha elections: BJP's new list to be out soon? Party holds core committee meeting to discuss candidates

Lok Sabha elections: BJP's new list to be out soon? Party holds core committee meeting to discuss candidates

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday convened core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP core committee meets to discuss Lok Sabha candidates in THESE 8 states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 18 March held one more core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat were discussed in the core committee meeting.

Here are 10 points to know

1. The first state that was discussed in the meeting is Uttar Pradesh and was held in presence of CM Adityanath, Deputy CMs and state president. Citing sources, news agency ANI has reported that 25 Lok Sabha seats were discussed in the state. They also added that NDA partner Apna Dal may get 2 seats to contest, one from Mirzapur and the other from Sonbhadra. In addition to this, Ghaziabad MP General VK Singh likely to be fielded again from his constituency, however, the party may drop its Barabanki candidate seat.

2.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.