The Congress party on 5 April released the manifesto “Nyay patra" for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress has promised to launch the Mahalaxmi Scheme in the poll manifesto which will provide ₹1 lakh per year to the poor to alleviate poverty.

The manifesto was unveiled by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and P. Chidambaram.

Speaking of the Magalaxmi scheme, the poll manifesto states that the amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household. If the oldest woman of the family is absent, then the amount will be transferred to the oldest member of the family.

It added that the scheme will be rolled out in stages and reviewed every year to assess the number of beneficiary families and its impact on alleviating poverty.

The Congress' manifesto which was released today focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After unveiling the manifesto, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said"...We need to understand the foundation of the strategy made by RSS, BJP and PM Modi. The way Adani has a monopoly in ports, infrastructure and defence, in the same way PM Modi has made a monopoly in political finance by using ED, CBI and Income Tax...Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who are corrupt are joining BJP, the reason is that PM Modi wants to keep control of political finance monopoly...This manifesto has not been made by the Congress party, it has been made by the people of the country, we have only written this manifesto. We have made our manifesto after talking to thousands of people..."

Congress MP P Chidambaram says, “Over the years, political parties, especially defectors have exposed the limitations of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. So, the Tenth Schedule has to be amended. Our position is that the moment defection takes place, he should be instantly disqualified..."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

