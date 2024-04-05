Congress promises Mahalaxmi Scheme in poll manifesto: ‘ ₹1 lakh per year to poor to alleviate poverty'
Congress party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nyay patra, features the Mahalaxmi Scheme offering ₹1 lakh annually to the poor to combat poverty.
The Congress party on 5 April released the manifesto “Nyay patra" for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress has promised to launch the Mahalaxmi Scheme in the poll manifesto which will provide ₹1 lakh per year to the poor to alleviate poverty.
