Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 25 asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to clarify if it also believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ‘incarnation of God.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal was referring to PM Modi's recent TV interview in which he is heard saying that he was convinced that he was sent by God.

“In 2014, Modi ji said that he is the prime servant of the country. In 2019, he said that he is a Chowkidar. Now in 2024, Modi ji is saying that he was not born from his mother's womb but he is an incarnation of God," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Founded in September, 1925, RSS has been Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideological mentor and is known to have helped the party grow from a fledgling outfit to a political powerhouse.

“A senior leader of his party said that Lord Jagannath is also a devotee of Modi ji Does RSS also believe that Modi Ji is an incarnation of God? RSS should clarify its stand," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam has been vocally criticised PM Modi during his campaign in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. K

"Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent," PM Modi said in the interview.

Kejriwal, and other opposition party leaders, have accused the Prime Minister of using central investigation agencies against his rivals in the run up to elections. Prime Minister Modi's ‘sent by God’ comment has received flak from other political leaders too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elections to 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats was over by the end of phase 6 polling on May 25. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election.

The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

