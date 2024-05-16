Hardeep Singh Puri cites ‘arithmetic’ of central scheme beneficiaries to back BJP's ‘400 paar’ claim
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicts that the BJP will win 356-357 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and form the NDA government for a third term. His calculations are based on an analysis of the beneficiaries of central schemes.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday worked out a political 'arithmetic' to substantiate the saffron camp's '400 paar' claim amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The former diplomat said the BJP would surely win "356-357 seats" alone and form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for a third straight term.