Lok Sabha elections: Kamal Nath's son Nakul richest among Phase 1 candidates with assets worth ₹716 crore
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the candidate with the highest assets in the Lok Sabha Elections Phase I polls, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis report stated. Nakul Nath is contesting from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. He has declared the highest over ₹716 crore worth of assets followed by AIADMK' Erode (Tamil Nadu) candidate Ashok Kumar with assets worth ₹662 crore. BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav T contesting from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, has assets worth ₹304 crore. These three candidates from Phase 1 have the highest declared assets. As per the ADR report, Nath has movable assets of ₹6,68,86,18,696 and immovable assets of ₹48,07,86,443. In 2019, Nakul was the only Congress Lok Sabha MP to win from Madhya Pradesh, otherwise swept by the BJP.