Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul is the candidate with the highest assets in the Lok Sabha Elections Phase I polls, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis report stated. Nakul Nath is contesting from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. He has declared the highest over ₹716 crore worth of assets followed by AIADMK' Erode (Tamil Nadu) candidate Ashok Kumar with assets worth ₹662 crore. BJP's Dhevanathan Yadav T contesting from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, has assets worth ₹304 crore. These three candidates from Phase 1 have the highest declared assets. As per the ADR report, Nath has movable assets of ₹6,68,86,18,696 and immovable assets of ₹48,07,86,443. In 2019, Nakul was the only Congress Lok Sabha MP to win from Madhya Pradesh, otherwise swept by the BJP.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates Coming back to the ADR report, Ashok Kumar has movable assets worth ₹5,73,91,87,500 and immovable worth ₹88,55,00,000. The other candidates in Phase 1 who have the highest assets are BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah contesting from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand followed by BSP's Majid Ali who is contesting from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. On number 6 is AC Shanmugam from BJP who is contesting Vellore in Tamil Nadu followed by Jayaprakash V from AIADMK who is contesting from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

Another Congress candidate who has the highest assets in phase 1 is Vincent H. Pal who is contesting from Shillong (ST) in Meghalaya and has declared total assets worth over ₹125 Crore. On number 9 is BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha who is contesting from Nagaur in Rajasthan and on number 10 is Karti P Chidambaram from Congress who is contesting from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu in phase 1 polls. He has declared assets worth over ₹96 crore.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

