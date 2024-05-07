Lalu Yadav clarifies ‘Muslims should get reservation’ remark amid BJP backlash: ‘It's not religion-based’
RJD president Lalu Prasad said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims. He alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre wanted to do away with reservations by scrapping the Constitution.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the ongoing debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress about the reservation and minority quota in India, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav clarified his earlier statement that “Muslims should get reservation". “It is social-based and not religion-based," he said.