Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on 8 April said that more Congress leaders will join BJP in Assam after Lok Sabha polls. He added that the exodus of the leaders from Assam Congress started after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“Rahul is an impatient man, doesn't take briefings before coming to Assam," Assam CM told in an interview with PTI. He was speaking with the agency at Titabor in Jorhat district.

The Assam CM slammed Gandhi for raking up topics such as caste census and Manipur violence in Assam without having a proper briefing on the ground situation. Sarma said Gandhi raised the issues of caste census and Manipur violence in Assam although "none of these topics have any relevance here".

When Sarma was asked if the yatra would have any impact on Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said, “During 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', he (Gandhi) did a lot of (political) harakiri on the roads. People, including Congress leaders, got very offended. That helped us a lot."

"Rahul doesn't know the culture of a state. He doesn't study or discuss with his colleagues. He comes and irritates people. If we go to a state, we will have a proper briefing like who are the cultural icons, what things are to be said or not to be said and what are the sensitivities of that state," he added.

The Chief Minister, who travels extensively across India to campaign for BJP during different elections, claimed that he takes briefing and debriefing before going to a state so that nothing goes wrong. "Rahul comes without that kind of briefing. And he, directly or indirectly, intentionally or unintentionally, ends up humiliating the local people and that creates a problem," he added.

"Assam is a casteless society and people do not believe in casteism. If suddenly someone comes here and talks about caste census, nobody will accept that. Caste census may be relevant in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, but not in Assam," he said.

