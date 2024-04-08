Lok Sabha Elections: 'More Congress leaders to join BJP in Assam', Himanta Biswa Sarma says ‘exodus started after...’
Assam CM said more Congress leaders defecting to BJP in Assam following Lok Sabha polls. He blames Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for the exodus, highlighting Gandhi's impatience and lack of briefing.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on 8 April said that more Congress leaders will join BJP in Assam after Lok Sabha polls. He added that the exodus of the leaders from Assam Congress started after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
