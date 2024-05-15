'No issues celebrating Eid with Muslims': Amit Shah on INDIA bloc declining Ram Mandir invite
On Eid, you have no issues spending, celebrating Eid with Muslim brothers, even though you aren't Muslim, but despite being Hindu you won't attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha because your Muslim vote bank will be upset: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah criticised the Opposition INDIA bloc for declining the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony invite. He alleged that the INDIA bloc refused to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla because "the Muslim vote bank will be upset".