Shashi Tharoor slams PM Modi, BJP over snatching of mangalsutra claim: 'They will fling any mud they can'
Shashi Tharoor says the BJP's attempts to smear the Congress with false claims of wealth redistribution show its desperation. The Congress sitting MP is confident of winning the three-cornered 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase Two: Shashi Tharoor, eminent writer and sitting MP, who is seeking a fourth term in the Lower House from Thiruvananthapuram in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making a desperate attempt to divert voter attention by claiming that the Congress would snatch the gold and mangalsutra of women. Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi last week alleged that the Congress wanted to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".