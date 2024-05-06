Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, two former CMs among key candidates in phase-3
A total of 1,351 candidates are in the fray in 12 states and Union Territories in phase-three voting for Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Key candidates include Supriya Sule, Narayan Rane, Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.
The fate of several ministers and prominent MPs, including union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be sealed on Tuesday when phase-three polling for Lok Sabha elections will be held. The campaigning ended on Sunday.
