Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi claims 400 seats for BJP-led NDA will prevent Congress from spoiling game by reviving Article 370 and locking Ram Temple. He accuses Congress of spreading rumors for vote bank politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he aims for over 400-seat win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to "prevent" Congress from restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA will also ensure that Congress does not put a "Babri lock" on the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar where he also slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Muslim quota remark.

He further claimed that the opposition within the INDIA bloc is part of a deeper conspiracy, aiming to reserve all benefits for SCs, STs, and OBCs solely for their political gain.

Addressing the rally, Modi alleged that the Congress is spreading rumours that if the BJP were voted to power for the third straight term, it would change the Constitution. PM Modi commented, "It seems as if the Congress's intelligence is focused on their vote bank."

The BJP has been levelling accusations against opposition parties for engaging in vote-bank politics and appeasement while also alleging that Congress plans to extend reservation benefits exclusively to the Muslim community.

“It is important for the country's people to know the BJP-led NDA already has 400-plus seats in Parliament. We used this number to scrap Article 370," PM Modi said.

Article 370 provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Further detailing the 'need' for 400 plus seats, the BJP leader said, "Modi wants 400 seats so that Congress won't bring back Article 370 to spoil the game; Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won't put Babri lock on Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Modi said he wants 400 Lok Sabha seats to prevent Congress from "dacoity" of the OBC quota to benefit its vote bank. “We have also used these 400 plus seats to extend SC/ST quota for ten years, appoint a tribal woman as the country's President for the first time and to provide reservation to women."

