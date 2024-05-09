Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP's ‘5 kg ration’ policy, says 'you will not become Aatmanirbhar by this'
Lok Sabha Elections: Priyanka Gandhi criticises BJP-led NDA for making people dependent instead of ‘Atmanirbhar’. She emphasised the importance of employment over promised ration at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli..
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader and star campaigner for the Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is making Indians dependent and not Atmanirbhar' with their policies.