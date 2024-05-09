Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader and star campaigner for the Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is making Indians dependent and not Atmanirbhar' with their policies.

The Congress leader spoke at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, where Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

Priyanka Gandhi harped upon the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-used terminology, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),' and said that voters would choose employment over the "5 kg ration" the BJP government promises them.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing the public meeting, said, "... 5 kg ration is not going to make the future. You will not become 'Aatmanirbhar' by this. If I ask you what will you choose between employment and a 5 kg ration, you will definitely choose employment. It will make you self-reliant. You need to understand that the political party, which is making policies where you will become dependent and not 'Aatmanirbhar', the ideology of such party is not right..."

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to news agency PTI about her ground assessment of the Lok Sabha elections after three rounds of the seven-phase polls. "My assessment is that people are wanting change. Everywhere I go, I get the sense that people are fed up now with being lied to; they are fed up with the level of discussion that is taking place in the media and on political stages," she noted.

"They want their problems to be discussed, they want solutions, they want to know what has the government done for unemployment, what has it done to reduce prices which are so high, what is it doing to actually help the farmer, help the labourer, help the people with their problems," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Rae Bareli seat, while Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

