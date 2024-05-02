Lok Sabha Elections: Shashi Tharoor says BJP will draw a blank in 3 of 4 southern states, keeps Karnataka out
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been leaving no stone unturned to make headway in the southern states of India in order to fulfil their 'Abki baar, 400 paar' claim for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, during an interview, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would register a 'zero' in the Lok Sabha polls in three out of four Southern states—Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. However, Congress lawmaker Tharoor kept Karnataka out of these predictions, stating, "BJP is going to do worse than last time"."