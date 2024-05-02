Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, during an interview, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would register a 'zero' in the Lok Sabha polls in three out of four Southern states—Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. However, Congress lawmaker Tharoor kept Karnataka out of these predictions, stating, "BJP is going to do worse than last time"."

In an interview with PTI, Shashi Tharoor claimed that BJP will draw a blank in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh while performing worse than in 2019 in Karnataka.

Shashi Tharoor, in his Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024 prediction, also noted that "it looks increasingly likely that the BJP-led NDA government will lose its majority."

"They only had a 32-seat margin in 2019, an election where they maxed out in all their strong states. In every one of these states where the BJP did so well, they are losing some seats in the most conservative analysis. '400 paar' is a joke, '300 paar' is impossible, '200 paar' may be a challenge for them to get," senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been leaving no stone unturned to make headway in the southern states of India in order to fulfil their 'Abki baar, 400 paar' claim for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"In the South, there is absolutely no doubt that the BJP is going to do worse than last time. In the North, as I said, they did so well last time, it is absolutely impossible to replicate." Shashi Tharoor predicted the BJP's fate in the general elections.

Shashi Tharoor retained the mystery over the Congress and INDIA bloc's performance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, "How well we do and how well the other INDIA alliance parties do is yet to be seen".

During the interview, Shashi Tharoor, who was locked in a three-way battle in Thiruvananthapuram between Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP and P Raveendran, said that he is looking at a comfortable win.

If Shashi Tharoor wins the Thiruvananthapuram seat for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, this will be his fourth consecutive win, making the author-turned-politician the longest-serving MP from the constituency.

