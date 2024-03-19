Active Stocks
Lok Sabha elections: Speculations of Raj Thackeray joining NDA rise as MNS leader arrives in Delhi. All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Raj Thackeray-led MNS likely to join NDA-BJP alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, speculations arise amid Thackeray's visit to Delhi with son Amit to meet Amit Shah.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray has said that the words of the Prime Minister are not enough and if action is not taken then it cannot be guaranteed that Northeast will continue to remain a part of India. (Sandip Mahankal)Premium
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray has said that the words of the Prime Minister are not enough and if action is not taken then it cannot be guaranteed that Northeast will continue to remain a part of India. (Sandip Mahankal)

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to join the ruling NDA-led BJP alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reports have stated. According to reports, there have been speculations surrounding Thackeray joining the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance in the state. Yesterday, Thackeray reached Delhi late at night on Monday along with his son Amit Thackeray and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi. Let's see."

This speculations also come during the time when BJP held the core committee meeting of eight states including Maharashtra to deliberate on potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

As per Free Press Journal report, despite MNS's lack of an MLA or MP in Maharashtra, BJP is plans to take advantage of Thackeray's party's sway over Marathi-speaking support bases in cities including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik.

Earlier on 14 March, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was asked a question on speculation about Thackeray-led MNS joining the Mahayuti. He had said, "Today, I cannot say anything about it officially....if any decision is taken, we will let you know."

However, Thackeray joining the NDA alliance was opposed by Union minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale last month. He had said that MNS should not be inducted into the NDA fold.

While speaking to reporters in Latur, the Dalit leader had said Raj Thackeray's party can benefit more if it fights elections alone instead of joining hands with the BJP-led alliance. "There is no need to induct MNS in the NDA fold. I am with NDA and the MNS should not be taken on board," said the Minister of State for Social Justice.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST
