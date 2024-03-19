Lok Sabha elections: Speculations of Raj Thackeray joining NDA rise as MNS leader arrives in Delhi. All you need to know
Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to join the ruling NDA-led BJP alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reports have stated. According to reports, there have been speculations surrounding Thackeray joining the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance in the state. Yesterday, Thackeray reached Delhi late at night on Monday along with his son Amit Thackeray and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi. Let's see."