Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to join the ruling NDA-led BJP alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reports have stated. According to reports, there have been speculations surrounding Thackeray joining the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance in the state. Yesterday, Thackeray reached Delhi late at night on Monday along with his son Amit Thackeray and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi. Let's see." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Free Press Journal report, despite MNS's lack of an MLA or MP in Maharashtra, BJP is plans to take advantage of Thackeray's party's sway over Marathi-speaking support bases in cities including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest on THESE four seats in Maharashtra: Report Earlier on 14 March, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was asked a question on speculation about Thackeray-led MNS joining the Mahayuti. He had said, "Today, I cannot say anything about it officially....if any decision is taken, we will let you know."

Also read: Maharashtra News: Raj Thackeray takes dig at BJP, says ‘build your party without breaking MLAs from others’ However, Thackeray joining the NDA alliance was opposed by Union minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale last month. He had said that MNS should not be inducted into the NDA fold.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Date 2024: Delhi to vote on May 25, Mumbai to go to polls on May 20 While speaking to reporters in Latur, the Dalit leader had said Raj Thackeray's party can benefit more if it fights elections alone instead of joining hands with the BJP-led alliance. "There is no need to induct MNS in the NDA fold. I am with NDA and the MNS should not be taken on board," said the Minister of State for Social Justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

