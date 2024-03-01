Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is likely to get BJP ticket in first list? State-wise details
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP's first list of candidate may feature some new faces and names of celebrities and high-profile leaders.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections soon. Reports claim that the party has finalised the names of candidates for nearly 155 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first list may feature the names of some high-profile leaders.