The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections soon. Reports claim that the party has finalised the names of candidates for nearly 155 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first list may feature the names of some high-profile leaders.

The BJP's central election committee (CEC) met on Thurday night where each Lok Sabha seat was discussed. Aaj Tak reported that, the party might not bet on member of parliaments whose performance has not been satisfactory. Some Union Ministers might not be fielded this time, according to sources.

The report quoted sources saying that the saffron party may cancel tickets of 60-70 MPs, they said. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is also expected to field some new and popular faces.

Here's a look at what the BJP's first list of candidates may look like and what is expected in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most probably contest from his bastion Varanasi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may contest from Lucknow, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah may fight from Gandhinagar.

Discussions on 50 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh were held during key BJP meet on Thursday night and Friday morning, sources told news agency PTI on Friday. Among these seats, six have been given to alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Apna Dal (Sone Lal Patel) will fight for two seats, Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to get two seats in Western Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhars SPBSP will contest for one seat, and Sanjay Nishad's party will contest for one seat.

West Bengal

The BJP may field Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, Bengal.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai's name may also feature in the first of candidates from Tamil Nadu.

Kerala

V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, could contest from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Delhi

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari could contest from North East Delhi and his name could be included in the first list of candidates.

Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan can be filled by Bhopal Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will likely contest from Guna-Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Prahlad Patel, and BJP's State President VD Sharma were also present in the meeting, where discussions were held regarding the names of candidates for all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana

Out of 17 seats in Telangana, candidates for four to five seats were discussed in the BJP meeting. Candidates could be allowed for these seats in the first list. Three current MPs, G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri may also get tickets again, PTI reported.

Assam

BJP sources told news agency PTI that out of 11 of 14 seats in Assam, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could contest from Dibrugarh. Seats in Assam have also been earmarked for BJP allies AGP and UPPL. AGP would contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats, while the UPPL is set to field its candidate from the Kokrajhar seat.

Uttarakhand

All five seats in Uttarakhand were discussed in CEC and the names could be announced in the first list of the party.

Other states

Seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Goa were also discussed. Sources said one of the candidates from the two seats in Goa has been finalised. Further rounds of meetings of the CEC are expected soon.

(With inputs from PTI and India Today)

