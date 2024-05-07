Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as her successor and BSP national coordinator: ‘Until he attains full maturity’
BSP chief Mayawati has said ‘in the larger interest of the party and the movement’, Akash Anand 'is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity’.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Tuesday that her nephew Akash Anand has been removed as the national coordinator of the party and as her successor “in the larger interest of the party".
