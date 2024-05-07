Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Tuesday that her nephew Akash Anand has been removed as the national coordinator of the party and as her successor “in the larger interest of the party". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mayawati took to the microblogging site X to announce the development. “I declared Akash Anand as the national coordinator of BSP and my successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," she tweeted.

“His (Akash Anand's) father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar," Mayawati's post added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 28, a case of Model Code of Conduct violation was registered against BSP chief Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand and four others for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally in Sitapur.

"This government is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors. The party that leaves its youth hungry and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government. Taliban runs such a government in Afghanistan," the BSP leader said.

In his address, Akash Anand also cited a National Crime Records Bureau report of 16,000 kidnapping incidents in the state and accused the government of failing to provide safety to women and children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP is a party of thieves who took ₹16,000 crore through electoral bonds, he further alleged.

The case was registered against Anand, the BSP's national coordinator, party candidates Mahendra Yadav, Shyam Awasthi, and Akshay Kalra, and rally organiser Vikas Rajvanshi, Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra said.

The speech was given to incite violence and with the use of unparliamentary language, violating the Model Code of Conduct, Mishra said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

