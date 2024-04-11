‘Mazboot Modi sarkar’: PM hails Uri, Balakot surgical strike amid allegation of targeted killings in Pakistan
Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi emphasized the effectiveness of the 'Mazboot Modi Sarkar' in conducting surgical strikes in Uri and Balakot during a rally in Rishikesh.
Lok Sabha Elections: During the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Rishikesh, Prime Ministyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Uri and Balakot surgical strike stating that in the 10 years that BJP has governed India, terrorists have been killed in their own homes. This statement of a ‘Mazboot Modi Sarkar’ comes amid allegations that Indian sleeper cells of intelligence agency RAW, handled by PM Modi's office orchestrated targeted killings in Pakistan.